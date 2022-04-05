Letters to the Editor: Tragic deaths

Fuel is burning hole in our pockets

The rising prices of fuel including that of cooking gas is burning a hole in the common man’s pocket. Petrol and diesel prices too are touching unprecedented high levels. The price rise is becoming unbearable at a time when many people have lost their source of income or have seen no growth in their income for the last two-three years. The Modi government, however, has been giving tax cuts to corporates and taxing the poor masses instead. The government must tax the rich and give relief to the poor. The opium of religion too has its limits.

Shantanu, Bengaluru

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)