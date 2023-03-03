Lokayukta raids K'taka BJP MLA's son's house, recovers Rs 6 cr unaccounted cash

The Lokayukta said searches were conducted in various other locations as well.

"During the investigation searches were carried by five teams throughout the night in the office and residential premises of the accused persons at Sanjaynagar, their houses at Shivanand Circle, residential premises of the Dr Mahesh M, Managing Director, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited in Banashankari Nagar First Stage and office premises of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited and also in home town of Madal Virupakshappa," Lokayukta said in a statement.

Bommai said due to the absence of a strong Lokayukta in the past, many corruption cases during the Congress regime could never get investigated.

"We have been repeatedly saying that we will conduct an impartial probe. Our stand in this case as well is that the independent Lokayukta institution will carry out an impartial investigation and whoever has done wrong will face action. There is no change in our stand," the Chief Minister said.

