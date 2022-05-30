Looking back at 'Band, Baja & Barat' in war and in peace in Kumaon

Wars it seems, are not complete without music adding to the excitement!

Native kings and princes went to war accompanied by a posse of royal drummers and trumpet players. As empires became bigger, so did the wars. Dancing girls and singers were gradually added to presumably entertain the jaded soldiers.

The British, when they arrived and raised native armies in India, frowned on the inclusion of courtesans and hermaphrodites in the Queen’s army. So, they sent a large number of musicians and dancing girls packing, replacing them with bands playing martial tunes.

Almora in Kumaon still has a village Naikyana where some of the Nayikas (courtesans) were said to have settled after the Moghul and Rajput armies were defeated and fled to the hinterland. The women, as I remember, certainly looked different from local women with tall and lissome bodies and acquiline noses. They were uninhibited, drank and smoked and young men from surrounding areas were frequently seen loitering around the village.

The British introduced brass bands and bagpipers that played British martial tunes as they marched with the regiments on all ceremonial occasions, resplendent in red and gold braided gear. Almost a hundred years ago (by 1918 to be precise), all units of the Indian Army, including the ones in Kumaon, had acquired their own brass bands.

The British not only disbanded the musical troupes but also the makers of arms patronised by the native rulers. Most of them were Muslims and sought refuge in the northern areas close to Delhi and in the foothills of the Himalayan region where Rohilla Pathans had vast tracts of land. Then they set about reinventing themselves by using their considerable skills to manufacture finished goods for civilians. These goods ranged from scissors and padlocks to brass band components.