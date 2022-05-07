Looking for Nehru in the new museum

The Nehru Memorial Museum is still there and so are the Nehru Memorial Library, the Nehru Planetarium and the Nehru Memorial Fund. Yet much has changed at Teen Murti Bhavan, the residence of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

While a new shining and inviting structure has come up behind the main building, the first Prime Minister who served for 17 years has received barely a passing mention in the new Pradhanmantri Sangrahalay. A portrait of Nehru is there. Also, a quote from one of his speeches and the important dates from his life. But that’s about all.

Why hasn’t Nehru merited a gallery of his own in the new museum when there are galleries occupied by even short-term PMs like Chandra Shekhar, IK Gujral, Deve Gowda and even former caretaker Prime Minister Gulzarilal Nanda?

“There is so much about Nehru in the old building,” explains an official. “Go back to the reception and ask for Nehru; you will be guided to the old building.”