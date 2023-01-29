'Loot Investment for Cronies': Kharge attacks LIC's investment in Adani group

Earlier this week, The Congress demanded a probe by the RBI and SEBI into the charges levelled against Adani Group in the New York based research firm's report.

In a statement issued on Friday, head of the Congress media department and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded, “The allegations require serious investigation by those who are responsible for the stability and security of the Indian financial system, viz. the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).”

The party has also questioned the "silence" of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and probe agencies after LIC and State Bank of India (SBI) lost over ₹78,000 crore in market capitalisation of their shares due to exposure in Adani Group.

"LIC is public money! Post Hindenburg Report, the value of LIC investment in Adani Group shares have fallen from ₹77,000 Crore to ₹53,000 crore -- loss of ₹23,500 crore. Also, LIC shares have lost ₹22,442 Crore. Why is LIC still investing ₹300 crore in Adani Group," also asked Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala.

Surjewala also claimed that the "PM should be asked to explain, and the finance minister should be sacked and a full investigation should have been ordered."