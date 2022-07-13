L’Oréal R&I collaborates with NASSCOM CoE for tech innovations from India

Dr Yogesh Suradkar, VP Research and Innovation, SAPMENA Zone, L’oreal said, “We are delighted to have entered this alliance which will enable us to co-create and co-innovate new-age, technology-backed solutions. Over the few years, there has been a paradigm shift in the field of beauty, with technology being at the helm of this adaptation. CoE is our preferred partner for their ecosystem and expertise in India, which will help us to address the critical needs and create opportunities in the technology space in our endeavour to augment our efforts in digital transformation. We believe this will bring in new value propositions to the holistic beauty and well-being solutions that we deliver to our diverse consumers.”



Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, NASSCOM CoE said, “Innovation has to address customer needs of today as well as the future. The partnership will help realize new scientific cutting-edge technologies that will lead a novel generation of ideas & innovation. We work towards strengthening innovation ecosystem that includes enterprises, start-ups & academia to take forward the agenda of digitalisation and generating valuable insights that will benefit the industry and their consumers”



The launch meeting was attended by the L’oreal leaders from India, France, Japan and other countries and CoE team from Bangalore. The two teams are committed to executing an agenda that will address the global needs and jointly work on roadmap for future technology areas.