L’Oréal R&I collaborates with NASSCOM CoE for tech innovations from India
Leading player in cosmetic & personal care, L’Oréal R&I, announced their collaboration with NASSCOM CoE to Co-develop and adopt technology, tapping vibrant technology & start-up ecosystems of India
Leading player in the consumer cosmetic and personal care market globally announced their collaboration with NASSCOM CoE (IoT & AI) to Co-develop and adopt technology, tapping the vibrant technology & start-up ecosystems of India. CoE (Center of Excellence) known for its technology enablement has successfully accelerated the innovation needs of large and mid-size companies in the areas of healthcare and wellbeing, process, manufacturing etc.
This joint initiative will help address the potential application of emerging technologies like AI, ML, IoT, AR / VR / MR etc in cosmetic/dermatological product development, consumer evaluations, personalization and process optimization for accelerating/augmenting the L’Oreal Research and Innovation teams. There is a vast pool of innovative companies through CoE that specialise in data-based predictive approaches and solutions capable of addressing specific questions related to the consumers in real-time.
Dr Yogesh Suradkar, VP Research and Innovation, SAPMENA Zone, L’oreal said, “We are delighted to have entered this alliance which will enable us to co-create and co-innovate new-age, technology-backed solutions. Over the few years, there has been a paradigm shift in the field of beauty, with technology being at the helm of this adaptation. CoE is our preferred partner for their ecosystem and expertise in India, which will help us to address the critical needs and create opportunities in the technology space in our endeavour to augment our efforts in digital transformation. We believe this will bring in new value propositions to the holistic beauty and well-being solutions that we deliver to our diverse consumers.”
Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, NASSCOM CoE said, “Innovation has to address customer needs of today as well as the future. The partnership will help realize new scientific cutting-edge technologies that will lead a novel generation of ideas & innovation. We work towards strengthening innovation ecosystem that includes enterprises, start-ups & academia to take forward the agenda of digitalisation and generating valuable insights that will benefit the industry and their consumers”
The launch meeting was attended by the L’oreal leaders from India, France, Japan and other countries and CoE team from Bangalore. The two teams are committed to executing an agenda that will address the global needs and jointly work on roadmap for future technology areas.
For over 110 years, L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world.
NASSCOM CoE for IoT & AI
The Centre of Excellence for IoT and AI was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2015 as a part of Digital India Initiative to jump start the IOT & AI ecosystem taking advantage of India’s IT strengths and help the country attain a leadership role in the convergent area of hardware and software. The Center of Excellence is the largest deep tech innovation ecosystem in India comprising of start-ups, innovators, enterprises and the government.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines