Lucknow’s Chhota Imambara, in neglect, cries for attention

The historic Chhota Imambara in Lucknow is crumbling with each passing day. Its thin lakhauri bricks, made of red burnt clay, lie exposed and the plaster is coming off the pillars and walls.

Moreover, encroachments that include eateries, kiosks and even a police post, have come up on the premises. Built by Nawab Muhammad Ali Shah between 1837 and 1842, the monument is crying for attention.

The task of restoration was assigned to the Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) in 2014, but no work was done and activists recently called on the authorities, including the police and district administration, to lodge a complaint.