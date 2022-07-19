Maharashtra: Four BJP legislators cheated by online fraudster

The Bibvewadi Police have lodged a case against an unidentified cyber fraudster after it received a complaint that four women BJP legislators from Maharashtra were cheated of Rs 3400 each via UPI based fraud on July 18.

Parvati BJP MLA, Madhuri Misal, one of three legislators was defrauded for a similar amount and her daughter Puja who is a resident of Camp has lodged the FIR in this regard. The other three lawmakers are MLA Devyani Pharande, Shweta Mahale and Meghana Bordikar.