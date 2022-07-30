Maharashtra will have no money left if..: Governor's speech sparks row, Shiv Sena seeks Koshyari’s resignation
Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari drew sharp criticism for his comment that “if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, then Maharashtra will have no money left and Mumbai will no longer be called the financial capital of India”, reported Hindustan Times.
Many leaders of the Congress and Shiv Sena strongly criticised this comment by the Governor.
Koshyari was speaking at an event in Andheri on Friday, when he stated that the Marwari Gujarati communities “contribute to the development of (wherever they reside) by creating hospitals, schools etc.”
State Congress spokesman Atul Londhe slammed the governor over his remarks, saying that they smack of his hatred for the state. He also demanded an apology from the governor.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took to Twitter to condemn the governor’s statement. He wrote, “CM Shinde, at least condemn the Governor. This is an insult to Marathi hard-working people.” He added, “Chief Minister Shinde, are you listening? That your Maharashtra is different. If you have self-respect, then seek the resignation of the governor.”
Not just Raut but other political leaders too took a stance after the guv’s statement. Congress’ Sachin Sawant said, “It is terrible that the governor of a state defames the people of the same state. During his reign, the level of the institution of the Governor and the political tradition of Maharashtra has not only deteriorated, but Maharashtra has also been continuously disrespected.”
Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena MP, also tweeted, “This is an insult to the hard work of the people of Maharashtra and Marathi Manoos who have toiled day in and day out to make the state the leading state of the country. The Governor should apologise immediately, failing which, we will demand to replace him.”
In another tweet, Chaturvedi wrote, “Are the CM and Deputy CM aka Maharashtra cabinet okay with this? Why are they silent? Oh wait, they have still not agreed upon their cabinet ministers.”
Published: 30 Jul 2022, 10:53 AM