"Manish Sisodia next after Satyendar Jain"
Welcoming the arrest of the Delhi Health Minister in the alleged Hawala transaction case DPCC president Anil Chaudhary said, “he should have been arrested long back but it is better late than never”
Demanding the dismissal of the Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain, DPCC President Anil Chaudhary said he is submitting a complaint against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to the commissioner on the liquor issue and Sisodia will also soon be arrested.
“Satyendar Jain was not arrested earlier because Kejriwal shielded him by playing the victim card. Agencies this time have all the sufficient proofs as they know that Kejriwal will do the theatrics after the arrest” says Ramesh Bidhuri, MP, Soth Delhi.
However, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the arrest of Delhi Government’s Health Minister saying “Satyendar Jain is arrested in an eight-year-old "fake" case as he is the AAP's in-charge for the Himachal Pradesh polls and the BJP is afraid of losing the upcoming elections there.”
Satyendar Jain has been arrested in connection with Hawala transactions with a Kolkatta based company in year 2015-16. Since 2017 Central agencies have been probing the case in which it is alleged that the Minister's relatives are involved in this. It is alleged that Health Minister Sateynder Jain has amassed wealth disproportionate to his known financial sources.
The arrest comes nearly two months after properties worth ₹ 4.81 crore owned by the Aam Aadmi Party leader and his family were attached by the Enforcement Directorate.
“Though, it is a clear case of corruption and while AAP government in Punjab removed the health minister on mere sting operation, the Health Minister of Delhi has been arrested in a money laundering case. But Kejriwal will not dismiss him because he is a confidante of the AAP convenor and works as an extortionist of Kejriwal. This is sheer double standard” says Anil Chaudhary.
BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri says “Kejriwal is Ali Baba with his team of 61 thieves. Kejriwal is the first Chief Minister of the country without portfolio because he asks his minster to carry out corruption without he himself getting defamed.”
“The money which exchanged hands was adjusted in party funding for elections and Kejriwal asks them to carry out such works and present his image of a pious person to save his corrupt coterie” alleges Ramesh Bidhuri
“No doubt Kejriwal's involvement will be found in this case. More corruption cases are in the offing. The Jal board scam will open, transport scam will open and who will respond to these scams? The whole AAP government is corrupt and Kejriwal is the Chief of all corrupt persons and whosoever does not follow his instructions, they are forced to leave like Prashant Bhusan, Yogender Yadav or Kumar Vishwas” laments Bidhuri.
The arrest also raises a question mark on Congress allegation that AAP is the B team of BJP. But DPCC Chief Anil Chaudhary reiterates, “We stand by our stand that AAP is a B team of BJP because this incident has nothing to do with their understanding because this is a case where even BJP cannot help”.
Anil further says “Sateyndar Jain could be thev bargaining chip for the BJP as we know that in January before Punjab elections Kejriwal issued statement that central agencies can arrest Satyendar Jain to defame AAP in Punjab election but he was not arrested at that time. So now also, he will play the victim card, but the fact is that the corruption has increased manifold in Delhi since AAP came to power.”
