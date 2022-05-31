"Manish Sisodia next after Satyendar Jain"

Demanding the dismissal of the Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain, DPCC President Anil Chaudhary said he is submitting a complaint against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to the commissioner on the liquor issue and Sisodia will also soon be arrested.

Welcoming the arrest of Delhi Health Minister in the alleged Hawala transaction case Anil said, “he should have been arrested long back but it is better late than never.”

“Satyendar Jain was not arrested earlier because Kejriwal shielded him by playing the victim card. Agencies this time have all the sufficient proofs as they know that Kejriwal will do the theatrics after the arrest” says Ramesh Bidhuri, MP, Soth Delhi.

However, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the arrest of Delhi Government’s Health Minister saying “Satyendar Jain is arrested in an eight-year-old "fake" case as he is the AAP's in-charge for the Himachal Pradesh polls and the BJP is afraid of losing the upcoming elections there.”