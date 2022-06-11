Many more serious concerns than K-Rail Silver Line in Kerala, says Uma Thomas

What is her stand on Pinarayi government’s semihigh speed K-Rail Silver Line Project? Like Narendra Modi’s Bullet Train, this is after all the Kerala chief minister’s pet project.

Uma Thomas, who just won the Thrikkakara byelection, is ready with her reply.

“I have no objection to the project per se. But this certainly can’t be the state’s priority. What has happened to the extension of metro rail? KSRTC is running at a loss. The employees are not getting their salary. Should the K-Rail still be a priority? Kerala will be in deep debt if the project is undertaken. People will be displaced, trees and buildings will be destroyed. Overall, it will be a sad state of affairs”. There is a lot to do for the people and that should be the priority of the government, she declares.

Still glowing in the aftermath of the election victory, she is convinced it is the turning point for the Congress-led UDF in the state. “This is a victory for the people of Kerala and it is being seen as the beginning of the party’s return to power in the state,” she gushes.