Thrikkakara bypoll in Kerala: Congress’ Uma Thomas wins by thumping majority, no ‘century’ for LDF

On voting day, though many expected the polling percentage to be higher, it turned out to be the lowest ever with 68.77% as against the 71.12% in 2022. Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik had stated that a total of 1,35,320 votes were polled out of the 1.96 lakh voters in the constituency. Thrikkakara witnessed a turnout of 68,167 female voters and 67,152 male voters. The lone transgender voter too exercised the voting rights. Polling was held in 239 booths in the urban constituency.

This win for UDF has dashed the ruling LDF front's hope of securing the 100th seat in the Kerala Assembly. What makes the win a double tragedy for LDF is that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the campaign in Thrikkakara. With Congress retaining Thrikkakara, UDF retained its strength of 48 in the 147-member Kerala assembly. LDF, which has 99 seats in the state assembly, was aiming to make its tally 100 after the win in Thrikkakara.

Ahead of the elections, Vijayan had stated that the Thrikkakara byelection was an opportunity to correct the mistake made in 2021 and he had camped in the district for most of the days ahead of the polling on May 31. The party had also lined up all the bigwigs including party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and all the MLAs to campaign for Joe Joseph.

Ernakulam DCC Mohammed Shiyas said that UDF lead in Thrikkakara was a fitting reply to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a major setback for the CM. However, CPI-M’s Ernakulam district secretary CN Mohanan said CM Vijayan did not lead the poll campaign. “The verdict is not a reflection of the government's performance. The result is really unexpected, unbelievable, especially the huge lead. The party would examine the poll outcome,” he said. Out of the total 239 booths, LDF gained lead in only 12.