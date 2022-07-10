Maybe we need a little less conversation, a little more action from hon. Justices

India’s Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Police, said to the Supreme Court last week that Bajrang Muni is a “respected mahout religious leader” in Sitapur and if he is called a “hate-monger” as Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair did on Twitter, then “it raises problems”.

Interestingly, for the Government of India or the UP Police or the ASG himself, are the words of Mahant Bajrang Muni Udasin, head priest of the Badi Sangat Ashram, not problematic in themselves?

In April this year, this “respected religious leader” had called for mass rape of Muslim women, something he will be well-known for. In front of the police, he stated, “If you harass one Hindu woman, then I will openly abduct your sisters and daughters and rape them.” There is ample video evidence of his threats.

The National Commission for Women had at the time written to the Uttar Pradesh DGP to take action against this respected religious leader because of his many threats against Muslims and Muslim women.

He also raised this slogan at a rally, “Jab Mulle kaate jayenge, Ram Ram chillayenge”. Which roughly translates to: “When Muslims will be butchered, they too will cry ‘Ram Ram’.