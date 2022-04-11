Medical morality and 1000% profits

Seven years ago, and long before the Covid-19 pandemic was to bring devastation to India and the world, a consumer filed a complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Max Super Speciality Hospital Ltd. in New Delhi.

He noted that a syringe issued from the hospital’s in-house pharmacy had a marked-up MRP and was sold to in-patients at almost double the price at which it was available outside, and alleged collusion between the syringe manufacturers, Becton Dickinson India Pvt Ltd, and the hospital chain.

A six-member bench of the CCI in November 2015 found merit in the case and ordered the Director General to investigate.

That marked the beginning of a long journey that has hit the headlines yet again now in the post-pandemic world, with reports that the CCI has issued show cause notices to three large hospital groups-- Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals and Fortis Healthcare, seeking to know how they fix prices of drugs and medical devices used for their patients.

At one level, this looks like extraordinarily slow progress in a case that could have prevented a lot of misery to ordinary citizens from hospitals overcharging in all kinds of novel ways in the midst of the pandemic.

Think of just how much was being added to patient bills on account of PPE kits alone, not to speak of a host of other consumables that doctors and surgeons use and are charged to patients, often at exorbitant rates.