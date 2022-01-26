Memories of Republic Day: Laddus, school competitions, jhankis

Saurabh Rajput, a 20-year old from Lucknow, doesn’t know why Republic Day is celebrated. He went to a government school where sometimes teachers weren’t teaching and other times students weren’t studying. But that doesn’t mean, he hasn’t celebrated Republic Day growing up.

He fondly recalls participating in a school race on Republic Day as a kid. Shares Rajput, “I won a pencil box in the race.” He adds that along with his friends, he’d attend the school function where they’d get laddus and small gifts from their teachers.

Nishant Gupta, another government school pass-out, shares a similar tale. While he wasn’t interested in participating in any of the competitions, he’d go to school every 26th January for only two things- the snacks the school gave out, and to cheer on his friends who did gather the courage to dance on the stage.