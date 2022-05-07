Millions of youth face bleak future due to dearth of quality jobs

Youth in the age group 15-24 are almost five times more likely to be unemployed than adults across Asia and the Pacific, and when they do secure a job, it is often in the informal economy with low wages and poor working conditions.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now facing additional labour market barriers with long-term repercussion for their earnings and life chances.

An ADB brief on ‘Youth Employment Support in Asia and the Pacific: What Works’ says that youth employment is a complex socioeconomic challenge that defies simple analysis or solutions. Understanding the complexities can help shift the emphasis of the policies, programs, and investments that are needed.

As youth employment remained stubbornly weak after the 2008 global financial crisis, a key consensus emerged that the root causes of problems faced by youth exist on both the supply and demand side of the labour market. It is not only about young people having inadequate or irrelevant skills and competencies to be employable, but also about the scarcity of quality jobs for youth.

The study finds five key issues that underpin the complexity of the youth employment challenge – Youth’s Structural Disadvantage, the Dual Demand-Supply-Side Challenge, Youth Vulnerability to Shocks, Youth in the Life Cycle, and Youth and the Future of Work.