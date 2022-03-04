Missing in Action: Indian Diplomats in Ukraine

The devastated father of Naveen KG, a 21-year-old medical student who, on March 1, sadly became the first Indian to be killed in the Russian military offensive on Ukraine, said no one from the Indian Embassy had reached out to Indian students stranded in Kharkiv, where thousands of Indian students study and which Russian troops specially targeted.

This is a shocking reflection on the Indian diplomatic mission in Ukraine, which has now wound up its operations in Kyiv and relocated to Lyiv, near Ukraine’s western border, “to facilitate border crossings.”

The Embassy has done little except issuing advisories. They have not physically reached out to anyone and even appear unaware of how many Indians have left that country since February 15.

Waking up late to the escalating tension between Ukraine and Russia, despite weeks of Western intelligence reports suggesting an imminent attack on Ukraine, India’s outgoing Ambassador in Ukraine, Partha Satpathy, and diplomatic staff are missing in action.

Major western countries evacuated their citizens weeks ahead of the actual conflict. Curiously, the Indian embassy issued an advisory only on February 20, urging students and others to move out ‘temporarily’ from Ukraine, four days before the invasion. Seven days into the war, thousands of Indian, mostly medical, students remain in Kharkiv, and their safe evacuation is now the focus of Indian efforts. Beyond issuing advisories asking students to move to railway stations and other borders, Satpathy and his mission staff shockingly have not been visible anywhere in Ukraine.

Three ‘urgent’ advisories this week urged those in Kharkiv to reach three places, 11, 12 and 15 kms from the local railway station. “For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately repeat immediately in the light of the deteriorating (sic) situation. They should proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible for their safety," the embassy said, absolving itself of responsibility. How they were expected to reach there was left to them.

Satpathy possibly ceased taking interest after he was transferred in November as India’s envoy to Hungary. While it was a routine, annual transfer and successors generally join in February, tension was already rising. It does not reflect well on the MEA and the External Affairs Minister the manner in which the Indian mission was left to drift.

Satpathy, quipped a retired diplomat, has not quite performed ‘Operation Ganga’ like the legendary king Bhagirath. Unlike the ancient king, who brought Ganga down to earth to release his people from the curse of Kapil ‘muni’ (sage), Satpathy has been MIA (Missing in Action).