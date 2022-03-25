Modernity Vs Medievalism: BJP’s Hate Agenda

On 4 February 2020, BJP leader and Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha, “The term ‘Love Jihad’ is not defined under the extant laws. No such case of ‘Love Jihad’ has been reported by any of the central agencies.”

This makes sense of course. In the world’s most endogenous nation, where even the liberals and wealthy marry only among their sub-castes, it is absurd to imagine that there are large numbers of marriages happening between two religious groups.

And yet this month Haryana became the seventh BJP state to table a law against love jihad. Why legislate against a phenomenon that does not exist? The answer is, of course, so that Indian society is kept divided and on the boil. The BJP’s primary political asset is its enthusiasm and willingness to inject venom into politics. And The Kashmir Files, endorsed and promoted by the prime minister -- as no film has been before -- is merely part of that narrative.

As the results in the recent state elections showed, the electorate rewarded the party for this sowing of division and hatred.

Those who are opposed to the BJP point out that the state of the economy and unemployment as defined by the government numbers itself shows a shoddy performance. So, governance cannot be the basis of the party’s popularity. Those who support the party claim that the efficient delivery of welfare and entitlements is what produced the electoral success.

If that is so then why can the BJP not focus on that and leave the communal politics well alone? The answer is that it cannot because it doesn’t want to. And the reason it doesn’t want to Is that it knows what the basis of its popularity is. We must reconcile ourselves to more of the same in the future. Our question is then - what will the next few years hold for us given the dominance and popularity of the party and its leader? There are four sets of things that are being used by the BJP today to go about its agenda.