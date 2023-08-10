Modi faces no-confidence vote over Manipur conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address lawmakers from the floor of Parliament on Thursday, as his government faces a vote on a no-confidence motion.

The no-confidence motion was set forth by a new grand alliance of India's opposition parties led by the Congress party.

They have been demanding the prime minister directly address the bloodshed in northeastern Manipur state.

Modi has mostly remained silent on the violence that broke out early May, with the state now teetering on the brink of a civil war.

He publicly spoke on the matter when a video, showing two women being paraded naked, went viral in July and sparked global outrage.