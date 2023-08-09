No-confidence motion: Rahul to speak in LS today, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will participate in the ongoing discussion on the no-confidence motion and will be speaking on Wednesday.

"Rahul Gandhi will speak today. He will begin from our side at 12 noon," Chowdhury said.

Gandhi had surprised everybody on Tuesday, when at the last minute, he did not participate in the discussion on the no-confidence motion.