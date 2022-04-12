Modi govt denied it on floor of Parliament but Indian Railways’ privatisation well on track

With a recent letter from Cabinet Secretary to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board in the Ministry of Railways asking him to intimate his office the monthly progress of privatisation of Indian Railways, the process of its all-round privatisation has been fast tracked.

This follows recommendations of a Panel on Rationalisation of Government Bodies and Proposal for the Ministry of Railways, headed by Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal in the Ministry of Finance. Modes of privatisation will be Public-Private Participation (PPP), Joint Venture (JV) or outright privatisation of major activities like train running, asset maintenance, station management, project management, execution, production units, school management, medical services and so on.

All relevant domains will reside in the private sector, supported at the lower level by Group B managers and supervisory technical cadres. Privatisation involves major restructuring that could lead to the closure of major establishments, merger of some organisations and private participation in operations of railway schools and railway hospitals.

In this backdrop, Railway Minister’s declaration in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament that the government will not privatise Indian Railways sounds fantastic, surprising and hollow in view of the Cabinet Secretary’s impugned letter. The Cabinet Secretary reports directly to the Prime Minister. His words to Secretaries in the Government work as gospel in the present set up, with no minister having any real authority.

The ministers just enjoy power and pelf. The entire governance is driven by the PMO. Ministries/Departments are there just to implement the PMO’s orders. Railway Minster’s assertions, therefore, sounds farfetched and unconvincing. The Modi Government is going whole hog in implementing Sanyal panel recommendations on privatisation.

Well, in the scheme of the Constitution of India, a Minister in himself/herself constitutes Government of India in respect of areas under his/her charge enjoying unbridled reservoir of power whose decision cannot be changed or modified by even the PM except the Union Council of Minister, a hallmark of cabinet system of democratic governance. But for all practical purposes, no words of individual Minister can be taken for granted in the current regime.