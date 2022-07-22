Modi govt must withdraw GST rate hikes, scrap cess on petrol and diesel

The rupee breached the 80 level versus the dollar for the first time amidst a widening trade and current account deficit. The continuous decline in the value of the rupee is bound to increase inflationary pressures. This, coupled with already existing inflation and high unemployment, shows how the economy is being mismanaged by the Modi government by its pursuit of pro-big business policies.

The wholesale and retail inflation rates have remained continuously high at 15 per cent and 7 per cent respectively. This has resulted in a relentless price rise of all essential commodities, particularly food items. Additionally, the people have been burdened with the ever-rising fuel prices, including the enormous rise in the price of cooking gas cylinders.

The value of the rupee has been declining continuously during the last three years due to multiple factors. Important among them are the increases in the trade and current accounts deficits of the balance of payments. An immediate factor in the current round of depreciation has been the exit of foreign portfolio investment ever since the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. For instance, foreign institutional investors have taken out $30 billion by selling equities so far this year.

The Reserve Bank of India could have checked the decline of the rupee through open market intervention given the large foreign exchange reserves it has. Not doing so, except on a few occasions, indicates that the RBI allowed the rupee to depreciate to increase the competitiveness of Indian exports and make imports expensive in rupee terms to reduce the trade deficit.

But this did not happen because the decline of the rupee has been mainly through capital outflows, viz., foreign portfolio investments and hence the depreciation of the rupee value has not led to a reduction of the trade deficit.

The depreciation of the rupee is going to have an across-the-board impact as it will increase the cost of imports. The government will seek to cut subsidies as a higher subsidy bill will be due to the high proportion of subsidies on imported fertilisers and petroleum products. This is only going to add to the general inflation and price rise.