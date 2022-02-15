Modi govt paid over Rs 2,589 crore to ineligible persons under PM-KISAN scheme, reveals RTI

Despite the Modi government’s assurance that Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) funds were not being transferred into the wrong hands, it has been revealed that Rs 2,589.23 crore has been transferred to ineligible farmers since the inception of the scheme in December 2018.

While Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of ineligible farmers, Assam has the highest amount yet to be recovered from these eligible farmers.

As of February 2022, Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of ineligible farmers at 14.9 lakh from whom Rs 98 crore has to be recovered. This is followed, surprisingly, by Assam, which has 13.35 lakh ineligible farmers from whom a whopping Rs 768.3 crore has to be recovered.

This information has come to light in responses to queries sought under the Right to Information Act by rights activist Avinandan Jana. It also shows that the Agriculture department has identified two groups as unacceptable recipients – ineligible farmers and income tax payee farmers. According to him, several of these ineligible farmers were added to the list with the knowledge of the district authorities.

The RTI response states that there are a total of 11.7 crore farmers on the beneficiary list, of which 58.08 lakh are ineligible farmers. Of the total number of ineligible farmers, 24% (13.73 lakh) are income tax payee farmers. From these ineligible income tax payee farmers, an amount of Rs 1,067 crore has to be recovered.

Following Assam and Uttar Pradesh is Tamil Nadu, which has 8.3 lakh ineligible farmers, from whom Rs 85 crore has to be recovered. But, BJP-ruled Karnataka has only 2.4 lakh ineligible farmers but from them, Rs 123 crore has to be recovered.

Even in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, where there are 2.3 lakh ineligible farmers, Rs 191 crore has to be recovered from them.