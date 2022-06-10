Modi govt paints rosy picture of economy but reality is very opposite

The somewhat higher rate of growth of investment than of consumption was because of a bunching of investment projects that had been postponed from the days of the lockdown; it could also perhaps have been because of replacement and modernization expenditure in some sectors. In either case this higher rate cannot be maintained for long.

As the rate of growth of investment comes down, the rate of growth of consumption will come down too (because of what economists call the “multiplier” effect, namely because the lower investment will reduce output and hence employment and consumption demand), which will push the economy even more emphatically towards a stationary state or simple reproduction. The economy, already virtually stagnating (and retrogressing in per capita terms) is thus moving firmly into a state of absolute stagnation (and hence even greater retrogression in per capita terms).

When the economy is in such a state of absolute stagnation, it becomes very difficult for it to get out of this state. The reason is simple. The total GDP is necessarily equal to private final consumption expenditure, plus gross investment, plus net exports (namely exports minus imports of goods and services), plus government consumption.

Let us for the moment ignore the last two items; let us also ignore that part of investment which is meant for producing goods and services for the export market. Then, if the economy is experiencing stagnation, there is no reason for consumption to increase as it basically depends on the level of income; it would therefore continue to experience stagnation. Investment too will not increase because there is no reason for firms to enlarge capacity, as the economy, and by inference the home market, has been stagnant.

Unless therefore at least one of the three expenditure items that we have ignored so far, shows an autonomous spurt, namely a spurt autonomous of the home market, the economy will continue to remain mired in a state of stagnation (or even negative growth until a state of stagnation is reached).

Now, net exports will not suddenly show an upward spurt, as the world economy itself is stuck in stagnation, so that the external demand for Indian goods has no reason suddenly to increase; and under the neoliberal regime the government will not suddenly impose high tariffs or other protectionist measures in order to reduce India’s imports. Precisely for the same reason investment for the export market or for import substitution will not show any upward spurt.

And as for government expenditure, since the government is committed to keeping the fiscal deficit in check, as a proportion of GDP, unless tax revenue as a proportion of GDP increases suddenly, government expenditure can hardly show a trend different from the GDP.

Even here, if tax revenue as a proportion of GDP rises because of indirect taxation which largely impinges on private consumption, there will be no net addition to demand: the rise in government consumption as a proportion of GDP in this case will be largely offset by a fall in private consumption as a proportion of GDP.

Exactly the same holds for government expenditure financed by larger direct taxes imposed on that segment of the population which consumes the bulk of its income.