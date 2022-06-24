Modi govt tinkering with national security by steamrolling ahead with Agnipath scheme despite valid objections

Why is it so difficult for the BJP-led government at the Centre to first discuss a new policy in Parliament, or form a parliamentary committee to vet it, or seek comments from colleagues from other parties before it is put to action, only for it to backfire?

This has happened over and over again during the last eight years the Modi govt has been at the helm. Demonetisation was a total fiasco. The controversial farm laws had to be rolled back after a long agitation by farmers and loss of lives. It appears that the government has not learnt a lesson from such drubbings due to its ‘first act and then think’ attitude.

The reason for this political arrogance seems to be that despite such disastrous policy decisions, the electoral fortunes of the BJP were not significantly dented in subsequent polls. The electorate has evidently given the government of the day the benefit of doubt.

But while demonetisation and the farm laws (now rescinded) did not directly affect the security and sovereignty of the nation, the same cannot be said of the so-called Agnipath Scheme, which is touted to be a step toward an ‘Atamanirbhar and Sashakt Bharat’ with a younger military.

The government claims that the scheme will improve battle preparedness of the country, but senior veterans and experts have raised serious objections to it.