Modi govt ‘tormented’ data to claim OFBs recorded Rs 8,400 crore turnover within six months of merger

Six months after 41 ordnance factories were merged into 7 corporations, Modi government claimed that six out of seven defence corporations have registered provisional profits and a turnover of Rs 8,400 crore.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Defence apart from Yantra India Limited (YIL), the other six companies — Munitions India Limited (MIL); Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI); Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India); Troop Comforts Limited (TCL); India Optel Limited (IOL) and Gliders India Limited (GIL) — have all reported provisional profits.

The statement said that these companies were able to secure domestic contracts and export orders worth over Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 600 crore, respectively.

“The MIL has bagged one of the biggest ever export orders of ammunition of Rs 500 crore. These companies are also taking measures for developing new products through in-house as well as collaborative efforts. The YIL has bagged orders of about Rs 251 crore from Indian Railways for Axles,” said the statement issued by the defence ministry.

However, various employees’ unions who opposed the merger of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) believe that the government has manipulated data to propagate the success story of the merger of the erstwhile OFBs which will eventually pave the way for the privatisation of ordnance factories in coming times.