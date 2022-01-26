New Army uniform: NIFT tweaked pattern to bypass ordnance factory’s patent, firm got preferential treatment

To evade hurdles involving patent clauses, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) – which recently designed the new combat uniform for the Army – changed the camouflage pattern, of which the Modi government was aware, top ranking sources at ordnance factories have claimed.

They have alleged that not only did NIFT deliberately tweak the pattern, but a private textile firm, Jagatjit Cotton Textiles (JCT) Limited owned by the Thapar Group, was engaged to manufacture uniforms in the beginning without consulting “stakeholders”.

Though the government had assured that a tender will be floated for large-scale production at a later stage in which PSUs can take part, the alleged involvement of a private textile firm has angered the Army’s top brass as well as rank and file, NH has learned.

It may be recalled that the new combat uniform, which has a disruptive digital pattern – a combination of olive green and earthen shades – similar to that donned by the US Army, was unveiled on Army Day on January 15.

Selected by Army chief Gen MM Naravane, the new design is being seen as “a trapdoor to let in private players in the production at the cost of Army’s own interest” by many.

As many as 17 pattern options were given to the Army, of which four were shortlisted. These were then made into garments so as to check the efficacy, and one pattern was finally selected by the Army chief which many alleged is a violation of the patent rights obtained by the Ordnance Clothing Factory (OCF) Avadi.

Issued on January 10, 2018 by the Ministry of Defence, the patent certificate reads, “Copyright in the design will subsist for 10 years from the date of registration, and may under the term of Act and rules be extended for a further period of five years”.