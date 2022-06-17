Modi govt’s Agnipath scheme exploitative, political ploy to create weaponised youth, say top veterans

Giving examples, Panag said in the United States, all the soldiers are enrolled on four years of active service and four years of reserve service. During the four years of reserve service, they can serve in the National Guard. “That is equivalent of our Central Armed Reserve Forces. This can then be extended by another four years to indefinitely. Pensionable service is reached at 50 years. Most don’t reach it. However, when they leave irrespective of whether they leave after four years or later, they are given a lot of incentives which include a severance package, preference for university admissions, jobs and affirmative action by the private sector,” pointed out Panag. However, the current scheme offers no such benefits to a young person.

He was of the opinion that the severance package is inadequate and that it should be increased to above ₹20 lakh. The government should have the rule that those who have completed this service should get preference in government jobs, university education or anywhere else they attempt.

Incidentally, this is not the first time such schemes have been introduced in the Indian Army. Earlier, up to 1976, we used to have active/colour service and reserve service. Colour service was from 7-10 years and the reserve service was from 8 to 5 years. Those under reserve service could take up another job and they would only report to the Army once in two years for two months training. During this period, they would be paid. The rules were then changed to state that people needed to have at least 15 years active/colour service for pension.

“During World War II in 1939, Indian Army had only 2 lakh people. By 1945, it jumped to 25 lakh, a 12.5 fold increase. The training period was reduced to 4-6 months, even for officers it was 6 months. The terms were to serve as long as required. It was extremely exploitative. By 1946, the Army strength was reduced back to 3 lakh. All the rest went back without a pension. There was only a token amount of just ₹30,” pointed out Panag.

Noting that the government had stated that the Agniveers will get priority in recruitment to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the army veteran who did not want to be identified said that they have been asking the government for decades to induct soldiers who retire at 36 or 38 or 40 into the Central Armed Police Forces or the state police force to make use of their training on which the government spent money.

“Instead of implementing that, they are planning to do it for half-trained people. If they had done it earlier, they would not have had such huge pension bills,” maintained the veteran.