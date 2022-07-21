Modi govt’s ‘Amritvarsh’ characterised by unprecedented price hike on all necessities of life

The BJP government was enthusiastic to adorn the 75th year of independence with a high-sounding name. Because of that, the people of India are forced to read and hear the term ‘Amritvarsh’ every day. The word suggests a year in which life would be victorious over death.

But as it happens with every ceremonious name or scheme coined by the BJP, ‘Amritvarsh’ is also heading in the opposite direction, where death stares at life fiercely. ‘Amritvarsh’ of India is characterised by unprecedented price hike on all the necessities of life. The people of India find it increasingly difficult to cope up with the shooting prices and their diminishing income.

This ‘Amritkaal’ is meant only for exploiters. The dreams of common man to live a decent life has turned into ashes, thanks to the wildfire of price rise.

In the year of ‘Amritvarsh’, the price of daily commodities is higher than that of the previous year. While one litre of packaged milk used to cost Rs 56, this April it cost Rs 60. The rise in prices of vegetables last year was around Rs 80-100 for a kg; this year it costs Rs 100-120 for the same. The price of edible oil has doubled; a litre which earlier cost Rs 80-100 now costs Rs 200-220 this April.

A domestic LPG cylinder used to cost Rs 450 two years ago for the common family, with government subsidy. Now, thanks to Modi government’s ‘masterstroke’ to remove subsidies, it costs a staggering Rs 1050.

Fuel prices face a strange fate in the country, wherein they decline in the run-up to elections being held anywhere in the country and increase afterwards while being controlled by ‘market forces.’

Indeed, the only thing that has remained stagnant is the income and suffering of the masses and the apathy of the government.

The Centre’s recent GST restructuring too has come as a heavy blow for the common man. Taxes were hiked not against luxury goods but against the day-to-day essentials of a common man’s family. Items such as curd and paneer, which were previously exempted from GST, will now attract five percent GST. Even daily staples such as wheat, rice and flour are not free from GST.

Hospital rooms, which remain as a constant reminder of the failure of the Modi government during the deadly second wave of the Covid pandemic, too will now attract GST.

It all makes one wonder what the Modi government really intends by raising taxes on commodities that affect the poorest the most, all amidst a global supply chain crisis!