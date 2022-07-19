Opposition leaders protest against rising prices of commodities, LPG price hike inside Parliament premise

The Congress on Tuesday held a protest over the issue of price rise in the Parliament complex in New Delhi, a day after the Goods and Services Tax on packaged food items such as milk and curd came into force.

Besides Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, some opposition MPs including Supriya Sule of the NCP, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi party and Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena were present during the protest which was held in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex.

Raising slogans against the government, the Congress members demanded a rollback in the prices of LPG.

They also held banners and placards which read that "high inflation, continuous price rise badly affecting common people".