More women exiting work force in India; increasing number of people frustrated, not even looking for job

A growing number of people, particularly women, are no longer even looking for work in India, according to new data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt, a private research firm in Mumbai. They are reportedly frustrated at not being able to find the right kind of job.

Between 2017 and 2022, the overall labour participation rate dropped to 40% from 46%. Among women, the data is even starker. About 2.1 crore (21 million) disappeared from the workforce, leaving only 9% of the eligible population employed or looking for positions. Among women, the data is even starker. This situation is ominous for a country like India, which i betting on young workers to drive economic growth.

According to the CMIE, more than half of the 90 crore (900 million) Indians of legal working age - roughly the population of the US and Russia combined - don't want a job. According to a Bloomberg report, an economist with Societe Generale GSC Pvt in Bengaluru, Kunal Kundu has been quoted as saying that the large share of discouraged workers imply that India will not be able to reap the demographic dividend. This would mean that India would remain in the middle-income trap, with the K-shaped growth path further fueling inequality.