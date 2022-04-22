Muslim intellectuals urge mosques in Pune to strictly adhere to SC norms on loudspeakers for Azan

Maulana Mohammad Hasan from Shaheen Academy said: “There is a provision that the three-minute time of Azan delivery too can be reduced by half. We also offer to train all the muezzins (those who proclaim the call to prayer) in this specific skill,” he said.

The issue of Azan given on loudspeakers has been gaining traction ever since MNS chief Raj Thackeray, during a recent visit to Pune, gave an ultimatum for the removal of loudspeakers in all mosques by May 3.

Advocate Ayub Shaikh urged the Muslim community to strictly adhere to the SC’s guidelines and get the permission papers readied in case of expiry. “We request the Muslim community to remain peaceful despite all the provocation as it is being done to achieve political ends. As far as loudspeakers are concerned, the mosques’ managements have been requested to keep the Azan voice at the lowest level possible as a mark of respect and building of stronger inter-faith harmony,” he said.

Social activist Anjum Inamdar said, “Raj Thackeray is giving an ultimatum and trying to create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in the state of Maharashtra. The home department must take strict legal action against the MNS chief for his inflammatory speech. We demand strict action against him for trying to drive a wedge between two communities,” he said.

It may be recalled that the Muslims in Pune have been demanding a complete ban on playing of DJ music during Eid-e-Milad processions. They have petitioned the state home department and Pune Police Commissioner’s office demanding a five-year ban on playing of loud DJ music during Eid-e-Milad celebrations.

Incidentally, one of Thackeray's own party corporators in Pune, Vasant More, recently refused to abide by his orders to recite Hanuman Chalisa before mosques, saying that he wanted the social fabric of his electorate to remain intact. The NCP and Muslim community had also strongly protested against Thackeray during a morcha, describing his remarks as ‘anti-human’ and against the constitutional spirit.

A Pune-based lawyer has petitioned CM Udhhav Thackeray seeking directions to the police to lodge an FIR against the MNS leader