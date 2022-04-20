Frame national policy on loudspeakers, implement it in Gujarat, Delhi first: Shiv Sena tells PM

"On behalf of my party, I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to frame a national policy on the use of loudspeakers and implement it first in the states like Bihar, Delhi and Gujarat," Raut told reporters in Mumbai.



Maharashtra will follow suit automatically as it abides by the law of the land, he added.



"Your people have created a controversy over the use of loudspeakers, so a national policy is required," he further said, taking a swipe at the BJP.



Loudspeakers have not been removed in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh yet, said Raut, a Rajya Sabha member.