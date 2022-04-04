Muslims in India facing social, political & economic exclusion. What's their future?

"Mullah hi marta toh maza aata,” remarked an audience member at a cinema hall in Noida where The Kashmir Files was being screened, reported a news outlet. The film, about the exodus of Pandits from Kashmir, released just a day after Assembly election results that underscored the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) political dominance as it won four of the five states on offer. Both, the audience reaction to the film – widely said to have cherry-picked and twisted facts and papered over the BJP’s role in the exodus, but endorsed by the government – and the poll results indicated what is no longer an anti-Muslim wave but a tsunami.

The election results were widely seen as a preview of the general election to be held in 2024, and also an indicator of where India is headed in the long term. The results showed that it wasn’t just the Opposition that lost. India’s Muslims, increasingly terrorised and discriminated against since the Narendra Modi government first came to power in 2014, were the bigger losers.

The campaign, especially in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, was a polarising one with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath positioning it as a battle between the 80 percent Hindu population and the 20 percent Muslim. In Ghaziabad, he told voters: “Today, a glorious Ram temple is being built at Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath corridor work is complete and in Ghaziabad the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan has been constructed. Earlier, a Haj house was made by flouting norms. Today, not a Haj house, but Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan is made.”

Seen together with the now-normalised anti-Muslim hostility, from being hounded for wearing a hijab to getting lynched for transporting cattle, it’s tough to imagine a community undergoing greater humiliation anywhere in the world. It’s no wonder Indian Muslims are suffering from a crisis of belonging. Let's examine what really ails the Muslim community.

On the margins

An analysis in 2019 showed that the percentage of youth enrolled in educational institutions was the lowest among Muslims. Only 39 percent of Muslims in the age group of 15-24 were enrolled against 44 percent for scheduled castes (SCs), 51 percent for other backward classes (OBCs) and 59 percent for Hindu upper castes.

The proportion of youth who had completed graduation among Muslims in 2017-18 was 14 percent as compared to 18 percent for Dalits, 25 percent for OBCs, and 37 percent for Hindu upper castes. The gap between the SCs and Muslims was four percent in 2017-18. Six years earlier, in 2011-12, SC youth were just one percentage point above Muslims in educational attainment. The gap between all Hindus and Muslims widened from nine percentage points in 2011-12 to 11 in 2017-18.

Muslim youth in the Hindi heartland – where the BJP is dominant – fared the worst. Educational attainment was the lowest in Haryana at three percent in 2017-18 and 11 percent in Uttar Pradesh.

It’s even tougher for women. According to UNESCO, the women’s literacy rate in India is 62.8 percent but that of Muslim women was only about 52 percent, one of the lowest in India. Clearly, being a woman presents many challenges but those from marginalised communities face even greater hurdles. If it’s not conservatism that holds them back, it’s the very real fear of Islamophobic harassment that keeps them out of educational institutions.

Given this situation, the socio-economic marginalisation of Muslims is hardly surprising. Across the country, reports of a boycott of Muslim-owned businesses are trickling in. Many domestic workers, daily wagers and roadside vendors have been forced to use Hindu aliases to earn a living. If found out, they face public beatings and police cases.