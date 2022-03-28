'Travesty of justice', Muslim Personal Law Board moves SC against HC verdict on hijab

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court judgment, which upheld the ban on hijab in classrooms after holding that the wearing of headscarves by Muslim women was not an essential religious practice.



The board has moved the top court along with two other petitioners namely, Munisa Bushra and Jaleesa Sultana Yaseen. The plea said the high court judgment, while dismissing the petitions, has proceeded with erroneous reasons to address the issue.



The plea said: "It is a case of direct discrimination against Muslim girls. The High Court has created distinction between the principles laid down in the case of Bijoe Emmanuel by giving different contextual meaning (as a case of discipline) and on the other hand the practice of hijab, is reflected as if it was a case disturbing the entire uniform that too when this minor variation (of covering the head like the Sikh's do) can be reasonably accommodated within the constitutional norm being part religious practices."



The plea contended that laying too much emphasis on bringing "uniformity" in the uniform without accommodating a person of one religion 'to cover her hair with a piece of cloth' is travesty of justice, and the judgment also ignores the doctrine of reasonable accommodation.