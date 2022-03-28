States where Hindus/other communities are less can declare them minorities, SC told

"It is submitted that matters such as declaring that followers of Judaism... Hinduism, who are minorities in Ladakh, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Kashmir, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Manipur, can establish and administer educational institutions of their choice in the said state and laying down guidelines for identification of minority at state level may be considered by the concerned state government."



The affidavit said the Central government on October 29, 2004, resolved to constitute a National Commission for Religious and Linguistic Minorities and the terms of reference of the Commission were to suggest criteria for identification of socially and economically backward sections among religious and linguistic minorities.



"The Ministry of Minority Affairs was set up so as to improve socio economic conditions of the minorities through affirmative action and inclusive development so that every citizen has equal opportunity to participate actively in building a vibrant nation," it added.



The Central government also said state governments alone can't be given power to frame laws on the subject of minorities, as this would go against several decisions of the top court and it will also be contrary to the constitutional scheme.