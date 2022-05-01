Nawazuddin on his tribute to Vinod Khanna

Brimming over with enthusiasm Nawaz reveals, “Vinod Khanna has always been one of my favourite actors. He was so handsome. I remember very early in my career I had shot for a serial—I can’t remember the name—and I just couldn’t stop staring at him. Ek star ka aura hota hai na? Vinod Khanna had the aura. Jam ke (in abundance).

So how has Nawaz paid Vinod Khanna a tribute? “He had a certain way of walking which no other actor had. There was something masculine and delicate, almost a feminine grace in the way he walked. I’ve borrowed his walk in Heropanti 2. I hope Vinod Khannaji’s fans would like what I’ve done.”