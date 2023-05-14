NCP MP and actor Amol Kolhe accuses cops of seeking free passes

Amol Kolhe, the actor and Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party representing Shirur in the Lok Sabha, is again in the eye of a storm.

A year ago, he had been in trouble with his own party for playing Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, in the OTT film 'Why I Killed Gandhi'. His own party men had threatened nationwide protests if the film was released on the OTT platform.

He got around it by explaining to his party president Sharad Pawar that he had signed the film in 2017, long before he had thought he would ever become an MP from the NCP. It was just another role for him, and he did not believe in the RSS ideology, he told Pawar, who ended the controversy.