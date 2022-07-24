Nehru’s Word: India’s variety should be celebrated, not coerced into some uniformity

In sharp contrast to calls of ‘one nation, one language, one election, one culture’ that we hear these days from those at the helm of affairs, Jawaharlal Nehru was at pains to emphasise “the agelong tradition of India which allowed each culture to have scope for growth and did not try to coerce it into a single pattern”. A visit to Ladakh and West Bengal in close proximity prompted him to write a fascinating letter to the chief ministers of states on 20 July, 1949 comparing Ladakh and West Bengal and also bringing in Kashmir while pointing out the great diversity within India. He urges them to “remember all these innumerable faces that India has and provide for them. Let us not try to remould any of them forcibly to conform to our particular conception of what India is."

"I have had some rather unique experiences during the last fortnight. I went to Ladakh in the far north, between the Himalayan and the Karakoram ranges, and spent a few brief days there. I could write to you much about my visit, because Ladakh is a little- known area and deserves notice for a variety of reasons.

It is, as you know, a frontier area, and on the airfield near Leh there was a signpost, pointing out directions to Tibet, China, the Soviet Union, and other surrounding countries.

The average altitude of the lower valleys of Ladakh is 11,500 feet. The higher valleys go up to 15,000 feet. The people approximate to the Tibetans in appearance, religion, culture and dress. Lamaism, that is, a form of Buddhism, flourishes there and the influence of the Lamas is great…. The people generally are very poor, but tough and rather jolly.

As I stood in the small gardens or much more frequently the bleak wastes of Ladakh, I thought of the infinite variety of our country. A few days later, I was in Calcutta, and my thoughts turned to Ladakh, and compared and contrasted these two entirely different scenes.

There could be no greater difference between any two parts of the earth’s surface, however far one travelled. And yet both these were India, as also much else which was different from either.

How many of us have an understanding and an emotional appreciation of this tremendous richness and variety of India? Because we do not wholly appreciate this, even though we might talk about it sometimes, we try often enough to regiment the whole of India into a single pattern.

Wherever we may be, we think that we are in the heart of India and represent the quintessence of India’s culture and tradition, and that the others are rather near the outer pale and their chief function is to fall in line with us.