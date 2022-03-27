Nehru's Word: Reflections on the results of first general election

The last five years had let loose many forces. There were those represented vaguely by different kinds of so-called leftists who laid stress on far-reaching economic changes. There were also strong communal elements among the Hindus and the Sikhs and others, and a growth of casteism in our politics. Relatively small constituencies encouraged an appeal to a dominant caste in that area.

More specifically certain state governments had become very unpopular, as subsequent events showed.

Broadly speaking, the Congress stood as a kind of progressive centre party pledged to economic changes but cautious in its approach. On the one side, there were the communal parties which were socially reactionary. There were also parties which definitely represented social conservatism like the jagirdars, zamindars and in some places, big capital. On the other side, there were the so-called leftists of various shades and grades from Socialists to Communists. There were, of course, other groups too, such as the K.M.P.P. But it would require a very wise man indeed to say where exactly the K.M.P.P. was or if it was anywhere at all, because while vehemently anti-Congress, it was otherwise all things to all men and made alliances indiscriminately with other groups.

The Congress by tradition and historic necessity stood for the unity of the country, anti-communalism and fought against disintegrating tendencies. It is true that evils had crept into it and even some elements of communalism were to be seen within its ranks. It had also developed, as large political parties are apt to do, a certain boss-type of local politics. This had discouraged the development of local leadership and thus greatly lessened its contact with the people. In the elections, however, it stood four-square for unity and against communalism. On the whole, it can be said that it achieved success in this respect and communal parties fared badly against it…. Where communalism has succeeded, it has generally done so with the help of the jagirdars and like elements.

Undoubtedly in south India the Congress has largely failed, although it is still the biggest single party in any state there. There are a multitude of reasons for this failure in the south, but I think in the main they are four: dissatisfaction with the existing state governments; the food shortages and specially the lack of rice; disintegration of the Congress organisation; and caste groupings.…But the major fact is that in spite of the notable success of the Congress in many parts of the country, its failure in the south has great significance. It is something which encourages a certain inherent disintegrating tendency in the country against which the Congress has fought throughout its long career.