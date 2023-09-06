Nepal expresses readiness to cooperate with India to promote millet cultivation

Nepal on Tuesday expressed its readiness to collaborate with India in its campaign to promote the cultivation and consumption of millets.

Speaking at an event in Kathmandu, agriculture and livestock minister Beduram Bhushal extended congratulations to India for taking the lead in the millet campaign, aptly renaming the grains as "Shree Anna" or auspicious grains.

Bhushal emphasised the potential health benefits of promoting millet as a staple food, highlighting its high nutritional value.

Noting that the United Nations has launched a campaign to promote the consumption of millets at India's initiative, the minister underscored Nepal's readiness to join hands with New Delhi in the campaign.