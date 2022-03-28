Nepal, India announce Deuba's New Delhi visit in April

"The visit will further strengthen the multifaceted, age-old and cordial ties between Nepal and India."



According to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Deuba is scheduled to call on Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and hold talks with Modi at the Hyderabad House on April 2.



Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, as well as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will also call on Prime Minister Deuba.



The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperative partnership between the two countries and progress it further for the benefit of the two people, the Indian MEA said.



Besides official engagements in New Delhi, Deuba is also scheduled to visit Varanasi, from where he will return to Kathmandu on April 3.