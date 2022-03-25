Chinese FM to arrive in Nepal on Friday

The Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to Pakistan, India and Nepal also comes amid a geopolitical flux.



Nepal is the last stop of his South Asia tour that he began on March 23 from Pakistan to attend the 48th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers' meeting.



On Wednesday, Wang drew rebuke, the sharpest ever, from Delhi over his statement on Tuesday that China "shares the same hope" as the OIC on Kashmir. India has been fighting an armed insurgency in Kashmir for decades and the OIC has long advocated Kashmiris' "inalienable right to self-determination".



On Thursday, Wang made an unannounced visit to Kabul, while he was expected to fly directly to Delhi from Islamabad.



Wang landed in New Delhi on Thursday evening and on Friday, he held talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.



This is the first visit by a high-level Chinese diplomat to India since the border dispute between the two nations erupted in Ladakh over two years ago.



So far, 15 rounds of military talks have taken place to resolve the issue..



His South Asia tour also comes at a time when Kathmandu has taken a different position than that of Beijing and Delhi on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Nepal has opposed.