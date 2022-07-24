New Forest Conservation Rules: Correcting injustices or paving the way for more?

While time will tell if the newly notified Forest (Conservation) Rules will protect ‘Forest Rights’ and interests of forest dwellers, a 2019 analysis had shown that the Forest Advisory Committee approved 193 of the 240 proposals for diversion of forest land without dwelling too long on ‘consent’.

The new rules notified on June 29, the government has explained, is consolidation of various orders issued by the Ministry of Environment to facilitate administration. Significantly, most of these orders were objected to by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs but the objections were overruled.

There is, therefore, justified apprehension that the new codified rules will make it easier to divert forests for commercial exploitation without the mandatory consent of the ‘Gram Sabha’ and forest dwellers as required under the Forest Rights Act.

The Union Government has defended its action by claiming that the ‘consent’ part would continue to be dealt with by the states but after the Centre has already cleared the proposals.

There have always been two main concerns regarding forest policy. First, the remaining natural forests should be well protected and degraded ones should have a chance of renewal and regeneration.

Secondly, forest rights of tribal communities and those living in and close to forests should be protected so that they are not pushed towards poverty and hunger. Their rights over minor forest produce and to cultivate small plots within the forests be honoured.