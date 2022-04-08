Nitish Kumar: Down but not out

In his first term as chief minister Nitish Kumar invited the ‘Janata’ to meet him. He himself would camp in different parts of the state to hear grievances. But in 2022 he seems to be a different person, a pale shadow of his old self, his temper on a short fuse and looking more vulnerable than ever.

Telling videos of his police scuffling with activist Yogita Bhavna, who wanted to meet the CM with the father of an eight-year-old victim of abduction and rape, went viral last week. She wanted an appointment but the police misbehaved with her and admonished her to behave like a woman while denying her entry into the CM’s residence.

Videos of a visibly irate chief minister lecturing the Speaker of the Assembly to look up the Constitution also went viral. It was unusual to say the least. Responding to a short notice question on action taken in Lakhisarai following a spate of murders, the Speaker ‘postponed’ the question following unsatisfactory answers by a minister. The Chief Minister, who happens to be the home minister, was not in the House but in his chamber in the Assembly.

But the CM rushed to the House following the Speaker’s decision and reminded the Chair that police were answerable to the court and not to the Assembly. While he appeared to be stalling the demand for action against a police officer in the district, the very next day the government transferred the officer in question while both the Speaker and the Chief Minister skipped the budget session of the Assembly that day.

Has he lost the plot? The man who had imperiously cancelled his own dinner invitation to the then Gujarat chief minister in 2009, who parted company with the BJP in 2013 on the question of Narendra Modi being projected as NDA’s PM candidate, looks like an old lion in winter, helpless, cornered and dazed.

His boast of good administration increasingly sounds hollow as law and-order spins out of control; and he fuelled speculation by appearing to suggest that he wanted to go to the Rajya Sabha. Media reports to that effect were rubbished the very next day but the damage was done. The chief minister, his critics were quick to say, was looking for a scape route and would be happy now to be a Member of the Rajya Sabha, possibly as the Vice President, who is the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha.