No data available on temporary employees, says Centre; 25% jobs vacant

The NDA government at the Centre, in a response a Parliamentary question, has stated that it does not centrally maintain any data on the details of temporary staff employed by the government. This adds to the list of items that the government does not maintain data on. Additionally, the government has revealed in the responses that almost 25% posts are lying vacant in the union government.

The Minister of state in the ministry of personnel, Dr Jitendra Singh had stated that the government did not maintain this data to questions asked by Kerala MP and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran.

The government had stated in 2020 that it had no data on the number of migrant workers who lost their lives during the nationwide lockdown; in 2021, the government stated that it had no data on number of farmers who died during the farmers protest when they were demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws. The government has additionally stated it has no information on the number of police personnel, Anganwadi workers, health care staff and Safai Karamcharis who died due to Covid-19, and no data on the deaths of RTI activists.

This “no data” answer from the government had even led the Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to write on Twitter that the 'No Data Available' (NDA) government had no answers or accountability over several critical issues affecting the country.

The former Congress president’s dig came after the Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani stated that the union government had no data available on the number of Anganwadi workers who had died due to Covid-19. Attempting to obfuscate the issue, Irani said the union government does not implement the Anganwadi scheme, hence there is no data.