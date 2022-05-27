No end to discrimination against Dalits

A drum beater in a Haryana village warning Dalits against venturing near the well. Meghwal community members in a Chittorgarh village (Rajasthan) boycotted by upper castes for taking out a baraat with the groom riding a horse. School children in Uttarakhand allegedly refusing to eat midday meals prepared by a Dalit ‘Bhojan Mata’. Members of a housing society in Aligarh objecting to a ‘Bhandara’ arranged on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. Protesters in Andhra Pradesh torching police vehicles while agitating against renaming one part of the bifurcated East Godavari District as ‘BR Ambedkar Konaseema District’—are just a few recent examples of discrimination and acrimony directed at the Dalits.

Is it a crime to be a Dalit in India, asked the anguished relatives of a 26-year-old Dalit singer in Delhi. She was allegedly abducted and killed in Haryana by a man with whom she was allegedly in a relationship earlier. But the grouse of the relatives was that although they did the hard work and tracked the CCTV footage at an eatery on the highway which showed the woman with the man, the police did not act quickly enough. Instead, they were abused at the police station and sent back with the police saying that the woman would return the next day.

Her body was found buried a few days later. What indeed is the percentage of Dalits in the police? Would Delhi Police have been as insensitive if there were more Dalits in their ranks?

The story of Sagwan Housing Society in Aligarh is even more bizarre. While some members objected to the Bhandara organised by Ambedkarites in the housing complex, police dismantled the arrangements on the pretext that no permission was obtained. When members escalated the issue to the district administration, they were told they needed no permission for holding a bhandara.

Reacting to attempts by the Uttarakhand Government to ‘settle’ the controversy over midday meals prepared by Dalit Bhojan Matas, experts point out that practising untouchability in any form was a punishable crime. “The law would require teachers and parents who objected to be arrested and sentenced; that alone would have taught the children about the law,” said lawyer Sanjay Rawat.