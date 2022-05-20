No end to infighting in BJP’s Rajasthan unit even as national executive meeting kicks off in Jaipur today

Even as the national executive of the BJP meets in the Pink City on Friday, the infighting in the party’s Rajasthan unit continues unabated.

A number of leaders sprung up to stake claim to the Chief Minister’s post, should the BJP come to power in the state, after the BJP's top leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah sidelined two-time Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje following the party’s defeat in Assembly polls in 2018.

Raje, like Raman Singh, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, was made the national vice president of the party, but they have both been rarely involved in its organisational affairs.

After the death of Rajya Sabha member Madan Lal Saini, who was the BJP’s Rajasthan unit president, MLA Satish Punia was appointed to the position. He was the first Jat to assume the post and now both BJP and the Congress are headed by Jats, with Govind Singh Dotasara serving as chief of the Congress’ Rajasthan unit.

The Jats are quite powerful in state politics and there are as many as 45 Jat legislators. Seven out of the 25 MPs too are Jats, and all are from the BJP.