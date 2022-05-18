Traffic cop weeps after being roughed up by UP BJP MLA's men

A video clip of a constable weeping inconsolably at a police station after supporters of a BJP leader allegedly misbehaved with him when he stopped their vehicle with a hooter on.



According to reports, the incident took place when some people, claiming to be relatives of a BJP MLA Ashutosh Shukla were stopped by the traffic constable for playing the hooter on their SUV which also had a BJP flag.



The traffic constable tried to take a photograph of the vehicle and at this, the occupants of the car lost their cool.