No mercy for burn patients: BMC not to upgrade burn unit at Kasturba hospital

Recently there was a cylinder blast in the slums of Worli in South Mumbai and Kasturba was the nearest government hospital in the vicinity. The patients, with painful burn injuries, languished for over 40 minutes at the hospital before medical help arrived. One woman died in the meantime.

There is a Burns ward at Kasturba but no specialist doctors. The doctors are called from Nair hospital which is one and a half kilometre away. Given the heavy traffic on this stretch, it takes nearly and hour for the doctors to reach Kasturba. All this while, the patients with critical burn injuries have to writhe in unbearable pain.

The proposal for setting up a dedicated Burn ward at Kasturba with specialist doctors, paramedics and required equipment was made, but after sitting over it for several years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally rejected it.

Interestingly, the proposal for upgradation of the burns unit had been approved by the Municipal Commissioner. Certainly, funds cannot be the limiting factor for the country’s richest civic body, the BMC.